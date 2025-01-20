NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Makes Brutally Honest Charles Barkley Statement
Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen are two of the best 50 players in NBA history.
At the end of their legendary careers, they were teammates for one season on the Houston Rockets.
However, a team that had Barkley, Pippen (and Hakeem Olajuwon) lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Recently, Pippen made a strong statement about Barkley.
Pippen (via Valuetainment): "I saw Houston as an opportunity for me really to play with two veteran guys and that we could make something happen real quick... Charles started out working out with me, and he was all dedicated... He lasted about a month... He wanted to enjoy his nightlife, and our workouts were predicated on getting up in the morning and training before practice."
Barkley was 35 (and in his second to last season).
He finished that year with averages of 16.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field in 40 games.
That same year, Pippen (at 33) averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 50 games.
They finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-19 record in 50 games.
Unfortunately, the Rockets had to go up against Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (they lost in four games).
Pippen spent just one year in Houston before getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.