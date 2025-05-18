Fastbreak

NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post For Son

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen made a post to Instagram.

Oct 2, 2009; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Scottie Pippen speaks during the Chicago 2016 live watch event at the Daley Plaza. Chicago was eliminated from contention to host the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
Scottie Pippen last played in the NBA during the 2003-04 season when he was in his second stint with the Chicago Bulls.

The Hall of Fame forward has 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

He recently made a post for his son Preston (who graduated college).

Pippen wrote: "My son @prestonpippen graduated from LMU today with his business degree. You’ve earned every bit of this... today’s just the beginning. Proud dad right here!"

Many people commented on Pippen's post.

@tytoine2: "Congratulations 🎈🎉🎊 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Many more Blessings to come 🙏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️"

@adam_gonzz: "Congratulations to the pippen family and your son."

@fixtopherr: "Id hate to be under 6' in any of these pics 😂😂"

@bellayoukhana: "Congratulations!! So proud of you nephew! Love you. ❤️"

1992 FILE PHOTO; Detroit, MI, USA; Chicago Bulls forward SCOTTIE PIPPEN in action against the Detroit Pistons during the 1992 season at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Pippen played 17 seasons in the leauge and won 6 championships with the Chicago Bulls. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Fans still enjoy keeping up with Pippen's life, as he is one of the 50 greatest players of all time.

The six-time NBA Champion had career averages of 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 1,178 games.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter (on September 25, 2020): " 6x NBA Champion
8x All-Defensive First Team
2x Olympic gold medalist
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer

Still one of the greatest posters of all time."

Pippen also has a son (Scotty Pippen Jr.) that is coming off his third NBA season.

The 24-year-old averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 79 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) shoots during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
