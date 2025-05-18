NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post For Son
Scottie Pippen last played in the NBA during the 2003-04 season when he was in his second stint with the Chicago Bulls.
The Hall of Fame forward has 2.4 million followers on Instagram.
He recently made a post for his son Preston (who graduated college).
Pippen wrote: "My son @prestonpippen graduated from LMU today with his business degree. You’ve earned every bit of this... today’s just the beginning. Proud dad right here!"
Many people commented on Pippen's post.
@tytoine2: "Congratulations 🎈🎉🎊 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Many more Blessings to come 🙏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️"
@adam_gonzz: "Congratulations to the pippen family and your son."
@fixtopherr: "Id hate to be under 6' in any of these pics 😂😂"
@bellayoukhana: "Congratulations!! So proud of you nephew! Love you. ❤️"
Fans still enjoy keeping up with Pippen's life, as he is one of the 50 greatest players of all time.
The six-time NBA Champion had career averages of 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 1,178 games.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter (on September 25, 2020): " 6x NBA Champion
8x All-Defensive First Team
2x Olympic gold medalist
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer
Still one of the greatest posters of all time."
Pippen also has a son (Scotty Pippen Jr.) that is coming off his third NBA season.
The 24-year-old averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 79 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.