NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Makes Shocking Statement About Michael Jordan
Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen spoke about his former teammate.
Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan are the most notable duo in NBA history for their legendary run with the Chicago Bulls.
Despite their incredible success, Pippen recently made a surprising statement about his relationship with Jordan (via Valuetainment).
Pippen: "Great teammate, but we just never were great friends."
Pippen also added that they never went to dinner together (alone).
Pippen and Jordan were teammates for 11 seasons.
In that span, they won six NBA Championships.
Via StatMuse on February 14, 2020: "Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
514-177 (.744) record
117-51 (.696) playoff record
Jordan:
31.5 PTS | 6.4 REB | 5.6 AST | 2.5 STL
Pippen:
17.1 PTS | 6.4 REB | 5.3 AST | 2.0 STL"
