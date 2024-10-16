NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Reacts To Big News About His Son
Scotty Pippen Jr. had a very good end of the 2023-24 season with the Memphis Grizzlies.
He averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 21 games.
On Tuesday, the Grizzlies awarded Pippen Jr. a spot on the 15-man roster.
Via Shams Charania of ESPN: "The Memphis Grizzlies are signing two-way guard Scotty Pippen Jr. on a standard multiyear NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Pippen had an impressive finish to 2023-24 and a strong NBA Summer League and preseason. Now locks in a guaranteed new deal."
One person who reacted to the news was his father (Scottie Pippen).
Pippen wrote (via Instagram): "Let's go @spippenjr 🏀🔥🔥🔥"
Pippen Jr. played three seasons of college basketball at Vanderbilt.
He has spent part of two years in the NBA with the Grizzlies (and Los Angeles Lakers).
His career averages are 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 27 games.
The Grizzlies will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
As for Pippen, he is one of the best 50 NBA players of all time.
He spent 17 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.
The six-time NBA Champion is most known for his legendary run with Michael Jordan and the Bulls.