NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Greatest Player Of All Time
Scottie Pippen is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
He helped Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls win six NBA Championships over a 10-year period.
That said, he does not think that Jordan (or LeBron James) is the greatest player of all time.
Pippen (via Valuetainment): "You can't ask me who's the GOAT between LeBron and Michael. Neither one of them are GOATS. They both won differently. You can't put them at the top of the pinnacle. Magic Johnson, to me, is a bigger GOAT than anybody because of how he led. How he brought a whole team. How when the greatest scorer in the game, Kareem, was not there and him as a rookie, steps in and plays a position that no one even knew he could play. That's transcending what you can do as a player."
Johnson is seen by many as the best point guard of all time.
The five-time NBA Champion spent all 13 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.
Via The NBA: "Playing center on offense, guarding Dr. J on defense and filling in for Kareem, @MagicJohnson has a Game 6 for the ages. 🏆
42 PTS | 15 REB | 7 AST | 3 STL |"
As for Pippen, the seven-time NBA All-Star played 17 years for the Bulls, Rockets and Trail Blazers.