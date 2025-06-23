NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Sends Out Viral Post After Pacers-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Indiana Pacers for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
The Thunder won by a score of 103-91 to win their first title.
Following the game, Chicago Bulls legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Scottie Pippen sent out a post that had over 24,000 likes and 2.3 million impressions.
He wrote: "Just watched an NBA Finals Game 7. Never been in one myself, though. Replying to the comments like ‘Y’all be blessed 🤣’ Congrats to the Thunder on the win! 🏆"
Pippen and Michael Jordan helped lead the Bulls to six NBA Championships.
They went a perfect 6-0 (and never needed a Game 7).
Many people reacted to Pippen's post.
@Cover3_mx: "You never needed a Game 7, Scottie. Your team handled business early … that’s a different kind of dominance. Respect."
@YZR_Fantasy: "Why is Scottie Pippen making AI images of himself with 6 rings and a computer when he is already Scottie Pippen, has 6 rings, and a computer"
@THERUNDOWN: "Scottie casually flexing 6 rings and zero Game 7s is legendary energy. 🏆💯"
@ThatDakari: "Generating an AI picture of yourself tweeting is so silly"
@s_handler37631: "This dude would have demolished in today’s game"
The Thunder had a historic season where they went 68-14 during the regular season.
They won 84 total games (which Pippen and the Bulls also did).
Via StatMuse: "Teams with 84+ wins to win a Championship:
— MJ Bulls
— MJ Bulls
— SGA Thunder
That's it."