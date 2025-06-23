Fastbreak

NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Sends Out Viral Post After Pacers-Thunder Game

Scottie Pippen made a post to X after the Oklahoma City Thunder won the title.

Jan. 20, 2011; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Scottie Pippen prior to the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at the United Center.

On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Indiana Pacers for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The Thunder won by a score of 103-91 to win their first title.

Following the game, Chicago Bulls legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Scottie Pippen sent out a post that had over 24,000 likes and 2.3 million impressions.

He wrote: "Just watched an NBA Finals Game 7. Never been in one myself, though. Replying to the comments like ‘Y’all be blessed 🤣’ Congrats to the Thunder on the win! 🏆"

Pippen and Michael Jordan helped lead the Bulls to six NBA Championships.

They went a perfect 6-0 (and never needed a Game 7).

Many people reacted to Pippen's post.

@Cover3_mx: "You never needed a Game 7, Scottie. Your team handled business early … that’s a different kind of dominance. Respect."

@YZR_Fantasy: "Why is Scottie Pippen making AI images of himself with 6 rings and a computer when he is already Scottie Pippen, has 6 rings, and a computer"

@THERUNDOWN: "Scottie casually flexing 6 rings and zero Game 7s is legendary energy. 🏆💯"

@ThatDakari: "Generating an AI picture of yourself tweeting is so silly"

@s_handler37631: "This dude would have demolished in today’s game"

Scottie Pippen
The Thunder had a historic season where they went 68-14 during the regular season.

They won 84 total games (which Pippen and the Bulls also did).

Via StatMuse: "Teams with 84+ wins to win a Championship:

— MJ Bulls
— MJ Bulls
— SGA Thunder

That's it."

