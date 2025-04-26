NBA Legend Sends Heartfelt Message To Shedeur Sanders Amid NFL Draft Slide
UPDATE: Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.
Shedeur Sanders was one of the most high-profile college footballs in the country this past season.
The former Colorado star was expected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, he has gone unselected through the first rounds.
Via Bleacher Report: "Shedeur Sanders was not selected in the first 4 rounds of the NFL draft"
Amid his draft slide, NBA legend Isiah Thomas sent out a heartfelt post (via Instagram) for Sanders.
Thomas wrote: "We love ❤️ you young brother. Keep your head high and continue to vibrate with love and joy. We are proud of you!! @nfl @nflpa @deionsanders @cubuffsfootball"
Many people commented on his post.
@don_korleon_7: "That's what happens when ego doesn't meet talent..."
@tck3682: "Keep your head up?……I’m sure he’s gonna survive this tragedy…..lol😂😂😂😂😂"
@mzdanyel2u1: "Look at what round the GOAT BRADY was drafted!! He will get drafted 🙏🙏"
@javi.gaitan: "❤️ delayed but not denied! They will see! 🏈"
@erdz29: "Character matters unfortunately the NFL is not a players league like in the NBA."
@medicinemanwalk: "Keep your head up young King"
@cthomas945: "We stand with you Sheduer❤️"
Last season, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Colorado went 9-4.
Former NFL star Robert Griffin III wrote: "This message from Shedeur Sanders after going undrafted in the 1st round is exactly why he has the resolve, poise and maturity to lead an NFL Franchise. He didn’t hide. He stood tall in the face of adversity and disappointment. This adds to his testimony.
🎥 @DeionSandersJr"