NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Honest Nikola Jokic Statement
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most dominant players in NBA history.
The four-time NBA Champion has been known to share his strong opinions about players in the league.
Recently, the legendary center spoke about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
O'Neal (via Dan Patrick Show): "When I look at Joker and how he plays. This is why he's the best big man in the league... The Joker is balling. Nothing but respect for him. I don't know if he got mad at me last year when I said that I think Shai deserved the MVP. I actually hope he is mad because I love the way he's playing."
Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 56.4% from the three-point range in his first ten games.
Via StatMuse on November 12: "Nikola Jokic is top 3 in
— Points
— Rebounds
— Assists
— Offensive rebounds
— Double-doubles
— Triple-doubles
— Post up points
— Putback points
— Touches
— Second chance points
— Points in the paint
— Total passes
— Points from assists
— Potential assists
MVP?"
The Nuggets are 7-3 in their first ten games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak after most recently defeating the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 122-120.
As for O'Neal, the 15-time NBA All-Star played 19 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.