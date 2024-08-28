Shaquille O'Neal Announces Partnership With WNBA Star Angel Reese
Angel Reese has become one of the most popular basketball players.
The former LSU star is in her first season in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky.
Recently, Reese announced her new podcast.
Via Reese: "Little miss keeps a bag, makes yall mad, stays in yall bag, never cared about what yall say about her, basketball player, model, business women, broadcaster, influencer, and actress ETC. is starting her own podcast! I’m taking my voice back & clearing all the false narratives. I hope yall ready 🤭😘☕️"
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal revealed that he will be partners with Reese.
O'Neal wrote: "Excited to partner with Angel on her new podcast, “Unapologetically Angel”, and have her be part of The Big Podcast Network. Can’t wait to see what she creates and join her on her show to tell you our stories! Don’t forget to follow @unapologeticallyshow"
Reese has grown a huge social media following, as she has nearly 600,000 followers (on X) and over four million (on Instagram).
She is currently averaging 13.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.7% from the field in 29 games.
The 22-year-old has recently been on a historic stretch.
Via Overtime on August 25: "ANGEL REESE HAS 62 REBOUNDS IN HER LAST THREE GAMES 🤯
11 PTS | 22 REB 13 PTS | 20 REB 19 PTS | 20 REB
NOT NORMAL"
As for O'Neal, he is one of the best players of all time and won four NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers (three) and Miami Heat (one).