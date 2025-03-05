NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal's Blunt Reaction To Kyrie Irving News
On Tuesday, the NBA world was given the bad news that Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Irving had been in the middle of another strong season where he made his ninth All-Star Game.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "Kyrie Irving injury update: After sustaining a knee injury during the Kings game on March 3, Irving’s MRI revealed a torn left ACL. Kai, you are resilient. Excellence, leadership and dedication is who you are. We know you’ll come back stronger than ever 🤞♾️#MFFL"
One person who shared his thoughts on the news was Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "I feel for Kyrie. Dallas they still had a chance with a healthy him. With a healthy AD. Now, they don't have a shot. I think the Dallas organization needs to go to the Joel Embiid route. Shut AD down... They have no shot at winning a championship without Kyrie."
Irving has spent 14 seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics (and Mavs).
His career averages are 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 779 games.
Via StatMuse: "Dallas Mavericks since Christmas:
— Luka Doncic gets hurt
— Dereck Lively out indefinitely
— Trade away Luka Doncic
— Daniel Gafford out indefinitely
— Anthony Davis out indefinitely
— Kyrie Irving tears ACL"
The Mavs had been coming off a season where they reached the 2024 NBA Finals.
They are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-30 record.