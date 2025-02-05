NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Has Surprising Reaction To Lakers-Mavs Trade
When Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers many believed that the Dallas Mavericks had lost the deal in a big way.
However, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal had a different reaction.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "Obviously, Dallas didn't want to move forward with one of the greatest young players that we've seen today... It's obvious that they didn't want to move forward with a 25-year-old superstar, but now he's in LA LA land... However, I think Dallas got better of the trade for the next two years."
Even though O'Neal has a point, many would argue that Doncic has a better chance of leading the Mavs to a title than Davis (in addition to him being six years younger).
The 25-year-old superstar leaves the Mavs with career averages of 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 422 games.
Via StatMuse: "Luka Doncic at the age of 25:
— 5x All-Star
— 5x 1st Team All-NBA
— ROTY
— 2nd all-time in playoff PPG
— 3rd all-time in PPG
— 6th all-time in playoff triple-doubles
— 7th all-time in triple-doubles
Traded for a pick and a 31 year old."
As for Davis (31), he is still among the most dominant players in the league.
He comes to Dallas with averages of 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 42 games this season.