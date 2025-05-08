NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Is Concerned About Steph Curry
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 99-88 to take Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Steph Curry left the game early with an injury (and did not return).
After the injury, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Golden State Warriors star.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "Older. Maybe starting to break down. He moves a lot for a 36-37-year-old. This could be crucial... When you miss Steph, you miss a lot."
Curry has been ruled out for Game 2 after the Warriors announced a big update.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Wednesday): "The current plan is for Steph Curry to stay in Minnesota with the team and begin his rehab process with Rick Celebrini on the road. Team flies back to the Bay Area after the game tomorrow night. This is Curry’s first soft tissue injury since an adductor strain in Nov 2018."
Curry still remains among the elite guard in the NBA at 37.
He finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Steph Curry is at shootaround feeding passes to Buddy Hield over and over and over again
Teammate of the Year"
The Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in the first round (in seven games).
Game 2 against Minnesota will be on Thursday.