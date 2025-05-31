NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Made His Feelings Clear About Bronny James
Bronny James got a lot of attention from media and fans during his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Right before the 2024 NBA Draft, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Shaquille O'Neal shared his thoughts on Bronny.
O'Neal (via The Big Podcast with Shaq in June, 2024): "He's a kid. Great kid. All he wants to do his play. It's unfortunate for kids like ours that have to live up to what we have done. I tell my kids all the time pressure is when you don't know where your next meal is coming from. You don't have to be like me. I want you to be better than me. I'm not talking about as a player. As a person... I hope he has the opportunity to play well, I hope he has the opportunity to make a name for himself... Kid's 18, 19 years old; I hope he gets drafted, I hope he makes it and I hope he can do it on his own... I think it would be a bad look if they say you only made it because of your daddy. I know as a kid, they want to make it for themselves, and he will."
Bronny got limited playing time in the NBA last season.
He averaged 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
That said, he showed a lot of promise during his 11 G League regular season games.