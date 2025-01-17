NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes 2025 Finals Prediction
On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in Oklahoma.
They have been the two best teams in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
While both teams have a lot to prove in the postseason, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal thinks they will each reach the 2025 NBA Finals.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "OKC and Cleveland in the Finals... That's what I know what will happen for a fact."
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 33-6 record in 39 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten games (and won three straight).
Last season, the Thunder lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Via The NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (NBA-best 31.4 PPG) knows how to make it rain
His Thunder (1st in West) host the Cavs (1st in East) in a rematch of the league's best!
7:30pm/et on TNT"
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-5 record in 39 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten.
Last season, the Cavs lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Earlier this month, the Cavs and Thunder faced off in Ohio.
While the game was close, the Cavs won by a score of 129-122.
Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined to score 46 points.