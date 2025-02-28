NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Bold Golden State Warriors Prediction
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 121-115 (in Florida).
Steph Curry exploded for 56 points while shooting 12/19 from the three-point range in only 34 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Something about Feb. 27 for Steph...
2/27/13: 54 PTS, 11-13 3PM
2/27/16: 46 PTS, 12-16 3PM
2/27/25: 56 PTS, 12-19 3PM"
Since trading for Jimmy Butler, the Warriors are now 7-1 in eight games.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal made a bold prediction about the Warriors.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "I'm gonna go on the record... They will not be in the play-in tournament situation. Guarantee it."
Right now, the Warriors are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-27 record in 59 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Heading into Friday, the Warriors are just a half-game back of James Harden and the LA Clippers for the sixth seed.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Warriors are now 7-1 with Jimmy Butler. But this was all about Steph Curry, who finishes with 56 points, shooting 16-for-25, including 12-of-19 from 3. Draymond Green had 12 and 10. Golden State came back from down 17 in Orlando. Warriors have won five straight heading to Philly."
The Warriors will now visit Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.
They are 15-14 in 29 games on the road.