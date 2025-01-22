NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Statement After 76ers-Nuggets
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 144-109 (at home).
Nikola Jokic finished the win with 27 points, 13 rebounds, ten assists, four steals and one block while shooting 10/15 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via Nuggets Lead: "Jokic’s last 4 games:
27 PTS - 13 REB - 10 AST - 67% FG - W
20 PTS - 14 REB - 10 AST - 78% FG - W
24 PTS - 12 REB - 10 AST - 75% FG - W
10 PTS - 14 REB - 10 AST - 57% FG - W
He didn’t play in the 4th quarter in ANY of those games"
After the game, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made a bold statement when he spoke to Jokic (via the NBA on TNT).
O'Neal: "You're the champion, you're the Don Dada of big men, you're the best big man in the league by far, and I love, and I appreciate you."
Jokic is having another outstanding season with averages of 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 47.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.