NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Brutally Honest New York Knicks Statement
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks faced off against the 76ers in Philadelphia.
They won by a score of 111-99 to improve to 5-5 in their first ten games.
Via The Knicks: "we all we got 🤝
Mikal 14 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL
OG 24 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST
KAT 21 PTS | 13 REB | 6 AST
Jalen 18 PTS | 5 AST
Josh 14 PTS | 12 REB | 10 AST"
Before the game, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Knicks (via the NBA on TNT).
O'Neal: "I think the Knicks are in trouble. I think they lost their identity... They have no rim protector."
Many fans responded to the Hall of Famer's comments.
@Marwheezys: "kat spent two years as a rebounder and a help defender. Letting KAT stay in his role is what makes him most effective. I think you just wait till mitchell comes back"
@travbryanmusic: "Whatever Shaq say usually the opposite happens. Lets gooooooooooo"
@ShaxNBA: "Id respect Shaq's opinion more if he didn't say that the Knicks were in trouble every year since 2020"
@KidKinsey: "Well yeah.... Mitchell Robinson is hurt
When he's back that'll change lol"
@PeterWysocki: "Gotta agree with the big fella their interior D has been very bad needs to improve drastically. KAT needs to be a two way center he's strong enough and athletic enough to be just needs the effort."
The Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.