NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Makes Crushing Joel Embiid Statement
Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA when he is healthy.
The 2023 MVP has only appeared in two games this season, and he has received a lot of criticism for his play (and lack of availability).
He is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 26.9% from the field and 10.0% from the three-point range.
Recently, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal made a bold statement about Embiid.
O'Neal (via The Rich Eisen Show on November 13): "When you saw Dr. J play, did you look at Dr. J's eyes? When you saw Allen Iverson play, did you see his eyes? I don't see that same look in Joel Embiid's. As a big man (and as a big man that's a leader) I know the mentality that you have to have."
In addition to Embiid's struggles, the 76ers have been among the worst teams in the NBA.
They are 2-10 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
The 76ers are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
On Monday evening, they will resume action when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.
Embiid was the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
He is in his ninth season playing for the 76ers.
His career averages are 27.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 435 games.