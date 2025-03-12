NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Feelings Clear About Damian Lillard
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 115-114.
Damian Lillard had a tough night, finishing with 15 points, three rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 4/14 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal spoke about Lillard (via the NBA on TNT).
O'Neal: "My guy Dame, 4/14, can't let that happen. You can't let that happen... I can't have one of the best shooters ever go 4/14. I can't have one of the best players ever taking one shot in the fourth quarter."
Lillard is in his second season playing for the Bucks.
He is averaging 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 54 games.
With the loss to the Pacers, the Bucks dropped to 36-28 in 64 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and lost three straight).
Following the Pacers, the Bucks will play their next game on Thursday night when they return home to host Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Tyrese Haliburton once again pulled out Damian Lillard’s signature celebration after the Pacers’ win over the Bucks.
Milwaukee vs. Indiana Round 2 is currently projected as the 4-5 matchup in the Eastern Conference"