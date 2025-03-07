NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Feelings Clear About Golden State Warriors Trade
Last month, the Golden State Warriors pulled off a surprising trade when they landed Jimmy Butler (via the Miami Heat).
While there were questions about how good the fit would be, so far, it's looked like one of the best deals in Warriors history.
On Thursday night, the Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 121-119.
Butler finished with 25 points, two rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 7/13 from the feild and 1/1 from the three-point range.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal spoke about Butler.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "This was my favorite trade... I knew Jimmy would be playing with a different type of energy... He's playing with a chip on his shoulder... He's back, and if they get the right matchup in the playoffs, I would not want to face Golden State."
Butler is averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field in 11 games since the trade.
The Warriors are 10-1 in that span.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors complete a 4-1 road trip. They've won eight straight with Jimmy Butler in the lineup, 10-1 overall. Butler was great: 25 points, 10/10 on FTs, three steals, +17. Steph Curry finished dominant road trip with 40 points on 12/20 FG. Their next seven are at home."
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-28 record in 63 games.
They will host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.