NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Feelings Clear About Julius Erving
Julius Erving is one of the best NBA players of all time.
Since he played so long ago (and spent his first five seasons in the ABA), the Philadelphia 76ers legend does not always get the credit he deserves.
That said, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal made sure to include Erving in his top ten all-time list.
O'Neal (Via Netflix): "I am Shaquille O'Neal and this is my top ten greatest player of all time. Number 10 I have myself. I will take myself off and put the great Julius Erving."
Over his five seasons in the ABA, Erving won two titles with the New York Nets.
He averaged 28.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range.
Via Ballislife.com: "Shaq's Top 10 Greatest Players
10: Dr. J
9: Tim Duncan
8: Hakeem Olajuwon
7: Larry Bird
6: Wilt Chamberlain
5: Bill Russell
4: Magic Johnson
3: LeBron James
2: Kobe Bryant
1: Michael Jordan"
Erving then played his final 11 years (in the NBA) with the 76ers.
The 1983 NBA Champion averaged 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field in 836 games.
Via NBA History (on February 22): "Join us in wishing a Happy 75th Birthday to 16x All-Star, 1980-81 NBA MVP, 2x ABA champion, 1982-83 NBA champion and 75th Anniversary Team member... "Dr. J", Julius Erving! #NBABDAY"