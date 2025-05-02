NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Feelings Clear About Los Angeles Lakers
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most dominant players in NBA history.
The best tenure of his career came when he won three straight titles with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers (2000-02).
After the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs, O'Neal made a strong statement about his former team.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "Even though they have two of the top-name players on their team, but let's just keep it real. They're not good enough, and it's unfortunate they're gonna be like this for a while. They're not gonna make any moves this summer. They gotta pay two guys $50 million and up. Get used to this because when you have players of this caliber, it's championship or bust."
Many fans reacted to his strong comments (h/t Lakers Daily).
@Sahrkazum: "They need to just release LeBron. He isn’t good anymore and is way overpaid."
@CoolHandMe33: "I love the TNT crew. They’re fun and entertaining. But when they talk basketball it’s just silly. That goes for just about all NBA media though."
@FranklyAlive_: "Shaq has lost it when it comes to NBA takes, I don't even listen to anything he says anymore. All yap"
@han64compuserve: "Shaq doesn't know anything. He didn't even know Chauncey Billips wasn't the coach for the Pistons. They are definetely trading Dalton and probably Reaves after his no show in the playoffs. I don't agree with it but they need help bad in the middle."
O'Neal played eight total seasons with the Lakers.
He made the NBA All-Star Game in seven of those years.