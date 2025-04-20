NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer is most known for his stints with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.
O'Neal is still one of the most popular (and famous) celebrities in the world.
The 53-year-old has over 35 million followers on Instagram.
On Saturday, he made a heartfelt post for his son's birthday.
O'Neal wrote: "Happy birthday twin @shaqironeall"
Many people reacted to his post.
Shaqir O'Neal (his son): "THANK YOU TWIN! ❤️"
Mark Jackson: "Happy Birthday!!!"
The Big Podcast with Shaq: "Happy Birthday @shaqironeall ❤️"
Josh Smith, Steve Smith and Bryce James were also among the people to like the post.
Shaqir O'Neal spent this past season at Florida A&M.
He averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Earlier this month, he transferred to Sacramento State.
Via Sacramento State Men's Basketball (on April 4): "Welcome to the family Shaqir O'Neal
• 6-8, 200, Forward
• Transfer from Florida A&M
• Son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal
• Shot 50% FG, 41% 3FG last season
• Spent 3 years at Texas Southern
• 3-star recruit out of high school"
As for Shaquille, he was the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft out of LSU.
In addition to the Magic, Heat and Lakers, he also spent time with the Suns, Cavs and Celtics.