NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post

Shaquille O'Neal posted a photo with his son.

Ben Stinar

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O'Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.

The Basketball Hall of Famer is most known for his stints with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

O'Neal is still one of the most popular (and famous) celebrities in the world.

The 53-year-old has over 35 million followers on Instagram.

On Saturday, he made a heartfelt post for his son's birthday.

O'Neal wrote: "Happy birthday twin @shaqironeall"

Many people reacted to his post.

Shaqir O'Neal (his son): "THANK YOU TWIN! ❤️"

Mark Jackson: "Happy Birthday!!!"

The Big Podcast with Shaq: "Happy Birthday @shaqironeall ❤️"

Josh Smith, Steve Smith and Bryce James were also among the people to like the post.

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Shaqir O'Neal spent this past season at Florida A&M.

He averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 29 games.

Earlier this month, he transferred to Sacramento State.

Via Sacramento State Men's Basketball (on April 4): "Welcome to the family Shaqir O'Neal

• 6-8, 200, Forward
• Transfer from Florida A&M
• Son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal
• Shot 50% FG, 41% 3FG last season
• Spent 3 years at Texas Southern
• 3-star recruit out of high school"

As for Shaquille, he was the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft out of LSU.

In addition to the Magic, Heat and Lakers, he also spent time with the Suns, Cavs and Celtics.

