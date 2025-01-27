RIP Kobe Bryant



• 5x Champ

• 2x Finals MVP

• 2008 MVP

• 18x All-Star

• 15x All-NBA

• 12x All-Defense

• 2x Scoring champ

• 1st in points, games, wins in Lakers history (regular season & playoffs)

• Only player with 2 numbers retired for the same team pic.twitter.com/9HnTAiMcra