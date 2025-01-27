Lakers Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Heartfelt Kobe Bryant Post
On Sunday, many people around the NBA world acknowledged the five-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's passing.
One person who made a heartfelt post to Instagram was Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.
His post had over 230,000 likes in two hours.
O'Neal: "Miss you lil bro & miss you too Gigi #missyall#neverfogotten"
Many NBA fans left comments.
@deniavdijaszn: "We love you Shaq, Shaq and Kobe will forever be the most iconic NBA duo of all time"
@vandersonluis13: "Best NBA duo ever 💜💛"
@sixforsixgoat: "Y’all could have won 8 rings together. 🙏🏾🐐💯"
@mattc2324: "Man if you guys never split up y'all would have had 8 rings probably winning 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010"
O'Neal and Bryant (with the Los Angeles Lakers) formed one of the best duos in NBA history.
They were teammates for eight seasons, reaching the NBA Finals four times (and winning three titles).
In addition, O'Neal and Bryant are the most recent team to win three NBA Championships in a row.
O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat before the 2004-05 NBA season.
Meanwhile, Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.
He would go on to win two more NBA Championships in 2009 and 2010 (without O'Neal).
Via StatMuse on January 26, 2020: "RIP Kobe Bryant
• 5x Champ
• 2x Finals MVP
• 2008 MVP
• 18x All-Star
• 15x All-NBA
• 12x All-Defense
• 2x Scoring champ
• 1st in points, games, wins in Lakers history (regular season & playoffs)
• Only player with 2 numbers retired for the same team"