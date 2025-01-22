NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Honest New York Knicks Statement
The New York Knicks have been one of the best teams in the NBA through the first half of the 2024-25 season.
After defeating the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 99-95 (on Tuesday), they are now 29-16 in 45 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Knicks (via the NBA on TNT) during the night.
O'Neal: "A lot of people think I don't like the Knicks. Not the truth. The truth is I don't get hype over just winning games. I get hype over winning championships. You asked the question do I think they can win a championship? I think the answer is no... I don't think they have enough."
Knicks fans likely won't enjoy hearing O'Neal's comments, as they are seen by many as a team who is a contender for the 2025 title.
Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
In Tuesday's victory over Brooklyn, the Knicks were led by Karl-Anthony Towns.
The four-time NBA All-Star finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 11/19 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
He is in his first season playing for the franchise.
Via The New York Knicks: "a full team effort
KAT 25 PTS | 16 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL | 2 BLK
OG 20 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK
Jalen 17 PTS | 3 REB | 4 AST
Precious 11 PTS | 4 REB | 1 STL
Mikal 10 PTS | 2 AST | 2 STL
Josh 7 PTS | 12 REB | 9 AST | 2 STL"