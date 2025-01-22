Fastbreak

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Honest New York Knicks Statement

Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the New York Knicks.

Ben Stinar

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have been one of the best teams in the NBA through the first half of the 2024-25 season.

After defeating the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 99-95 (on Tuesday), they are now 29-16 in 45 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Knicks (via the NBA on TNT) during the night.

O'Neal: "A lot of people think I don't like the Knicks. Not the truth. The truth is I don't get hype over just winning games. I get hype over winning championships. You asked the question do I think they can win a championship? I think the answer is no... I don't think they have enough."

Knicks fans likely won't enjoy hearing O'Neal's comments, as they are seen by many as a team who is a contender for the 2025 title.

Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).

Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In Tuesday's victory over Brooklyn, the Knicks were led by Karl-Anthony Towns.

The four-time NBA All-Star finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 11/19 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.

He is in his first season playing for the franchise.

Via The New York Knicks: "a full team effort

KAT 25 PTS | 16 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL | 2 BLK
OG 20 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK
Jalen 17 PTS | 3 REB | 4 AST
Precious 11 PTS | 4 REB | 1 STL
Mikal 10 PTS | 2 AST | 2 STL
Josh 7 PTS | 12 REB | 9 AST | 2 STL"

