NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Bold Statement About Cleveland Cavaliers
On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the Pacers in Indiana.
The Cavs have been the best team in the league to start the 2024-25 season.
That said, they will have a lot to prove in the 2025 NBA playoffs.
One person who is a big believer in the Cavs is Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "I think they're the best team in the East."
The Cavs came into the night as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-5 record in 38 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten but are coming off a 108-93 loss to the Pacers (at home).
Via StatMuse on January 8 (before the Cavs lost to the Pacers): "Cleveland Cavaliers:
— Snapped Thunder 15-game win streak
— Undefeated against the West
— 11 straight wins
— 19-1 at home
— 1 seed
On pace to win 73 games."
While it's hard to argue against the team with the NBA's best record, many would likely say to O'Neal that the Boston Celtics are the better overall team.
The Celtics (28-11) are 5.5 games back of the Cavs for the first seed.
As for O'Neal, he had a brief stop with the Cavs during his legendary 19-year career.
That season (at 37), he averaged 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 53 games.