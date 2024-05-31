NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Predicts Winner Of Celtics-Mavs Finals
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-103 to advance to the 2024 NBA Finals.
They will now face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
After Thursday's game, NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal predicted the winner of the upcoming Mavs-Celtics series (via the NBA on TNT).
O'Neal: "The Celtics do not have three or four guys that can guard Luka. I like Dallas in this series. I like the way they're playing."
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.
While the Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference finals six times over the previous eight seasons, they have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.
This is their second time in the NBA Finals since 2022.
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and beat the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds (before beating the Timberwolves).
They have made the Western Conference Finals in two of the previous three seasons, but this is their first time in the NBA Finals since the 2011 season.
Game 1 of the series will be on June 6 in Boston.
The Celtics won both of their matchups during the regular season.