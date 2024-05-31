Fastbreak

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Predicts Winner Of Celtics-Mavs Finals

Shaquille O'Neal predicted the winner of the 2024 NBA Finals

Ben Stinar

February 1, 2011; Sacramento, CA, USA; Boston Celtics center Shaquille O'Neal (36) walks back to the bench during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at ARCO Arena. The Celtics defeated the Kings 95-90. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-103 to advance to the 2024 NBA Finals.

They will now face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

After Thursday's game, NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal predicted the winner of the upcoming Mavs-Celtics series (via the NBA on TNT).

O'Neal: "The Celtics do not have three or four guys that can guard Luka. I like Dallas in this series. I like the way they're playing."

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).

They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.

While the Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference finals six times over the previous eight seasons, they have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.

This is their second time in the NBA Finals since 2022.

May 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and beat the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds (before beating the Timberwolves).

They have made the Western Conference Finals in two of the previous three seasons, but this is their first time in the NBA Finals since the 2011 season.

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) at a press conference after winning the Western Conference Championship against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Game 1 of the series will be on June 6 in Boston.

The Celtics won both of their matchups during the regular season.

