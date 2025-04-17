NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Predicts Winner Of Warriors-Rockets Playoff Series
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets in Texas (for Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series).
While Golden State has more experience, the Rockets are the second seed in the Western Conference.
On Tuesday night, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal made his prediction for the series
O'Neal (via The NBA on TNT): "I like Golden State over Houston. Experience. I like experience over youth."
The Warriors have defeated the Rockets in three out of their five matchups this season.
That said, they lost the most recent meeting by a score of 106-96.
Via Bleacher Report: "Steph Curry is 4-0 in playoff series vs. Rockets 🍿"
The Rockets (52-30) are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
They are also 29-12 in the 41 games they have played on their home floor in Houston.
Some people believe that the Rockets will be able to beat the Warriors (which would be an upset).
Via FS1's Nick Wright: "After watching this Warriors performance the past week, I’d like to be the first person to congratulate the Los Angeles Lakers on beating the Houston Rockets to advance to the Western Conference Finals."
Golden State finished the regular season with a 48-34 record.
They have gone 23-7 since trading for Jimmy Butler (via the Miami Heat).
On the road, the Warriors have gone 24-17 in the 41 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.