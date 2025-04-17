Fastbreak

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Predicts Winner Of Warriors-Rockets Playoff Series

Shaquille O'Neal predicted the winner of the series between the Rockets and Warriors.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets in Texas (for Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series).

While Golden State has more experience, the Rockets are the second seed in the Western Conference.

On Tuesday night, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal made his prediction for the series

O'Neal (via The NBA on TNT): "I like Golden State over Houston. Experience. I like experience over youth."

The Warriors have defeated the Rockets in three out of their five matchups this season.

That said, they lost the most recent meeting by a score of 106-96.

Via Bleacher Report: "Steph Curry is 4-0 in playoff series vs. Rockets 🍿"

The Rockets (52-30) are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

They are also 29-12 in the 41 games they have played on their home floor in Houston.

Some people believe that the Rockets will be able to beat the Warriors (which would be an upset).

Via FS1's Nick Wright: "After watching this Warriors performance the past week, I’d like to be the first person to congratulate the Los Angeles Lakers on beating the Houston Rockets to advance to the Western Conference Finals."

Golden State finished the regular season with a 48-34 record.

They have gone 23-7 since trading for Jimmy Butler (via the Miami Heat).

Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) directs teammates before a play against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On the road, the Warriors have gone 24-17 in the 41 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

