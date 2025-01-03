NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Reacts To Jimmy Butler News
Jimmy Butler still remains among the best players in the NBA at 35.
That said, there have been a lot of rumors about his future with the Miami Heat.
On Thursday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest update.
Via Charania: "ESPN story with @WindhorstESPN: Jimmy Butler has indicated to the Miami Heat that he wants the team to trade him and is open to playing anywhere other than Miami."
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who commented was NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.
The Hall of Fame center has a unique perspective sicne he played for the Heat.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "I know from personal experience you can't bicker with Pat Riley. So if Jimmy wants a trade, he'll definitely be traded... Pat Riley runs the ship there, him and Micky, so Jimmy wants to be traded, and he said publicly he's not happy there; Pat Riley will definitely oblige him."
Butler is currently averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Heat are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-15 record in 22 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Since Pat Riley announced Heat won't trade Jimmy Butler:
9 PTS, 3-6 FG, 27 MIN
9 PTS, 3-5 FG, 25 MIN
Benched in 4Q on Wednesday; hardly trying on Thursday."
Butler is in his sixth season playing for Miami.
He has led them to the NBA Finals two times.