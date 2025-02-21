NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Reacts To Victor Wembanyama News
Victor Wembanyama is in his second NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs.
Last weekend, the 21-year-old played in his first career NBA All-Star Game.
He is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Before the Spurs played the Phoenix Suns in Austin, Texas, they revealed that Wembanymaa will likely miss the remainder of the season.
Via Spurs.com: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco. Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. The team will provide updates as appropriate."
Many around the NBA world shared their thoughts on the heartbreaking news, and one person who spoke about Wembanyama was Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "According to my doctor friends it's common for guys that are very large, epscially guys that are very tall... One thing I know about the NBA, espcially the Spurs organization, they have the top medical people... I'm glad they just found it. Chuck makes a great point; scary. This is something that you can possibly not wake up from, so I'm glad they found and I'm glad they're taking control of the situation... He's a great kid, someday he will be the face of the league."
The Spurs beat the Suns by a score of 120-109.
They are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-29 record in 53 games.