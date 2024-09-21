NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Rips Nets Star Ben Simmons
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best players in NBA history.
In addition to his incredible playing career, the Hall of Famer has also had a fantastic run as a broadcaster who shares his opinions on the NBA.
Recently, O'Neal spoke about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons (via The Big Podcast with Shaq).
O'Neal: "Ben is sensitive. He came in with a lot of hype... When he got exposed, we saw when he didn't want to shoot in Atlanta, and he kept passing the ball, and everybody's jumping on him he got exposed. The back thing, I let that go the first year, I'm not letting that go three years in a row... I can tell when he came back and played he is afraid of what people are going to say about him... Everybody knows in this world the back injury is the thing that you can't really check."
Simmons finished last season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
On Friday, Chris Haynes reported an injury update on Simmons.
Haynes: "Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons (recovered from a back procedure) will be a go to begin training camp on Oct. 1 with no restrictions, his agent Bernie Lee tells me: “Ben is fully cleared and is a full participant for the start of camp. He is excited to get started.”"
The Nets finished the year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.