NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Sends Warning To Oklahoma City Thunder
On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals by a score of 111-110 to the Indiana Pacers (at home).
The Thunder blew a 15-point fourth quarter lead.
Via The NBA: "There have been 3 4th-quarter comebacks of 15+ points in the NBA Finals since 1971.
The last 2 were by Rick Carlisle-coached teams.
6/2/2011: Mavericks 95, Heat 93
6/5/2025: Pacers 111, Thunder 110"
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal warned the Thunder to not take any Finals game for granted.
O'Neal (via Bleacher Report): "It's not just another game... I understand it's your first time here... There may be a chance you never go back... This is not another game. This is the NBA Finals. This is the championship run... You gotta have that killer. When you get a team down, you gotta put your foot on their throat."
O'Neal offers a unique perspective, as he won four NBA Championships over his legendary career.
Via Justin Russo: "Pacers won an NBA Finals game that they led for 0.3 seconds. Thunder led for 46:25."
The Thunder will get another chance at home (in Game 2) on Sunday night.
They will then head to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.
Via Chris Walder of Odds Shark: "The scary thing for Oklahoma City is that Indiana is only going to play better.
These are the types of games the Thunder needed to win because it’s hard to imagine the Pacers turning the ball over like THAT again."