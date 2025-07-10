NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Trolls Charles Barkley With Viral Instagram Post
Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are two of the best 25 players in NBA history.
They are also huge stars for their role on television together.
On Wednesday, Shaquille O'Neal made a post to Instagram trolling his longtime friend.
His photo featured Barkley getting dunked on by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
O'Neal captioned the post: "Under dog put this on a t shirt"
There were over 27,000 likes in ten hours.
Many people left comments on O'Neal's post.
@csj_1988: "Is jordan and barkley back friends again ??"
@iamceelliott: "That’s not being a good friend Mr. @shaq 🤣"
@tht_blue_q_: "Closest Charles ever got to a ring…"
@leadadvisors: "Straight disrespectful in the paint! This era was different! 🔥💯"
@thatboig_11: "Damn Shaq don’t do your boy Charles Barkley like that ya on the same tv show😂😂😂😂"
@1humblesoull: "Chuck, what is going on here"
@313fatcuzz_: "Shaq act like you didn’t get dunked on mj too..?"
Barkley became arguably more famous for his time on TV than as a player.
That said, he had an incredible career for the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.
The Hall of Fame forward had career averages of 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 26.6% from the three-point range in 1,073 games.
Via Ryan Clark (on June 3): "Charles Barkley & Shaquille O’Neal argue like brothers. Though they aren’t, they might as well be because their mothers have been tight for years. So tight, that both ladies got their sons on the phone after they got into a fist fight on the court."