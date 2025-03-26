NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Was Wrong About Jimmy Butler
On Tuesday night, Jimmy Butler made his return to Miami for the first time since the trade that sent him to the Golden State Warriors last month.
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Miami Heat champion) Shaquille O'Neal predicted that Butler would go off for 40 points against his former team.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT): "Knowing Jimmy, knowing the dog in Jimmy. I think he's going to go for 40 tonight."
The Warriors ended up losing by a score of 112-86.
Butler finished with just 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/12 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Jimmy in his return to Miami:
11 PTS
6 REB
2 AST
5-12 FG
4-6 against Miami in his last 10 as an opponent."
Despite the tough loss, Butler has been an excellent addition to the Warriors.
They have gone from a team that may have missed the 2025 NBA playoffs to a potential title contender.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Jimmy Butler repeatedly says he’s grateful for his time here and appreciative that his time here helped him become the player who he is today. But he also said that Heat chapter is behind him."
Butler has averages of 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range in 45 games.