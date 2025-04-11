NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Was Wrong About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is one of the best players in NBA history.
That said, the future Hall of Famer is no longer in his prime when he made five All-Star Games with the Golden State Warriors.
Thompson is in his first year playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
At the start of the season, Shaquille O'Neal made a strong prediction for Thompson.
O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT on October 24): "Klay will average 20 and they will win the Championship."
With just two games left in the season, Thompson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 71 games.
While Thompson has had a productive year, O'Neal was wrong.
Several people reacted to his incorrect prediction.
@eraofdrake: "I don't know about 20 but he would've averaged around 17-18 and yes the mavs would've came out the west if Luka was still there"
@SatoGojo: "Klay last 10 games (w/ Luka):
13 PTS
29 PTS
19 PTS
20 PTS
11 PTS
4 PTS
19 PTS
9 PTS
17 PTS
22 PTS
16.3 PPG"
The Mavs are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 38-42 record in 80 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
On Friday night, the Mavs will resume action when they host the Toronto Raptors in Dallas.
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He won four titles with the Warriors.