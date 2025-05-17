Fastbreak

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Was Wrong About The New York Knicks

Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the New York Knicks before the 2024-25 season.

Ben Stinar

Mar 13, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O'Neal greets fans prior to the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 119-81 to win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.

The Knicks are now headed to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2000, THE KNICKS ARE GOING TO THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS!"

Before the 2024-25 season began, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made a bold statement about the Knicks (via The Big Podcast).

O'Neal: "New York is a place that's built on hype. That controls the hype. They can hype everybody else up... They're nowhere close to winning a championship. They're gonna win some games and do this, but I'm more impressed with, at the end of your career, how many championships you won."

While the Knicks still have a ways to go, they are just eight wins away from the NBA Championship.

In fairness to O'Neal, he made the bold claim about New York (before they traded for Karl-Anthony Towns).

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates his three point shot against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

That said, in January, O'Neal said he still did not think the Knicks had enough to win a title.

O'Neal (via the NBA on TNT in January): "A lot of people think I don't like the Knicks. Not the truth. The truth is I don't get hype over just winning games. I get hype over winning championships. You asked the question do I think they can win a championship? The answer is no... I don't think they have enough."

The Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

While it remains to be seen if New York can win a title, there is no question that they are close.

