NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Apologized To Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton
On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers stunned the NBA world when they took a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals over the New York Knicks.
The Pacers won Game 2 (at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 114-109.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "Final: Pacers 114, Knicks 109
For a second straight series, the Pacers take a 2-0 lead on the road to begin a series.
And the Knicks, after blowing a 17-point fourth quarter lead in Game 1, didn’t have quite enough to come back in this one, and are on life support now."
After the game, the NBA on TNT interviewed Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal apologized to Haliburton.
O'Neal: "Tyrese, Shaq here. I owe you an apology. During the interview with Reggie it looked a little bit too much giggling for me. I was like, I want these guys to be serious and you guys were serious."
Haliburton finished the Game 2 victory with 14 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 5/16 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Tyrese Haliburton has as many playoff wins (18) in his last 2 years as Sacramento Kings have in their last 22 years."
The Pacers and Knicks will play Game 3 of the series on Sunday (in Indiana).
Haliburton is in his fourth season playing for the Pacers (and it's their second straight year in the Eastern Conference finals).