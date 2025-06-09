Fastbreak

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Bold Michael Jordan Statement

Shaquille O'Neal was asked about Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Ben Stinar

Dec. 21, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Shaquille O'Neal against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. Cleveland defeated Phoenix 109-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec. 21, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Shaquille O'Neal against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. Cleveland defeated Phoenix 109-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shaquille O'Neal was among the five most dominant players in NBA history.

The four-time NBA Champion won his titles playing next to two elite shooting guards (Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant).

However, O'Neal thinks he would won even more titles if he had been able to play with Michael Jordan.

O'Neal (via Ashley Nevel):

Nevel: "If you had been teammates with MJ in the 90's instead of Kobe, what happens?"

O'Neal: "We win nine instead of six."

O'Neal won three titles (in a row) with Bryant and the Lakers.

He then won his final title (2006) with Wade on the Miami Heat.

Via @PolymarketHoops: "Shaquille O'Neal in the 2000 NBA Finals:

38.0 PPG
16.7 RPG
2.7 BPG
61.1% FG"

Lakers
June 12, 2002; East Rutherford, NJ; The Lakers Kobe Bryant holds up the Championship trophy along with teammate Shaquille O'Neal who holds up his third MVP trophy. Mandatory Credit: Michael J. Terola/Abury Park Press-USA TODAY NETWORK / Asbury Park Ppress-USA TODAY NETWORK

While winning nine titles is near impossible, it's certainly possible that O'Neal and Jordan could have pulled off one of the most successful runs ever.

Via @NBACobwebs: "May 7, 1995: Orlando defeats Chicago, 94-91, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Shaquille O'Neal had 26 PTS/12 REB and Nick Anderson scored 20 PTS (3-6 3P) to lead the Magic. Michael Jordan scored 19 PTS and Toni Kukoč had 17 PTS/9 REB/7 AST for the Bulls."

NBA
Unknown Date; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard (23) Michael Jordan during a game against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena during the 1990-91 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright 1991 Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

After spending his prime years with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, O'Neal finished with the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

He had career averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 58.2% from the field in 1,207 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.