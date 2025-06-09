NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Bold Michael Jordan Statement
Shaquille O'Neal was among the five most dominant players in NBA history.
The four-time NBA Champion won his titles playing next to two elite shooting guards (Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant).
However, O'Neal thinks he would won even more titles if he had been able to play with Michael Jordan.
Nevel: "If you had been teammates with MJ in the 90's instead of Kobe, what happens?"
O'Neal: "We win nine instead of six."
O'Neal won three titles (in a row) with Bryant and the Lakers.
He then won his final title (2006) with Wade on the Miami Heat.
Via @PolymarketHoops: "Shaquille O'Neal in the 2000 NBA Finals:
38.0 PPG
16.7 RPG
2.7 BPG
61.1% FG"
While winning nine titles is near impossible, it's certainly possible that O'Neal and Jordan could have pulled off one of the most successful runs ever.
Via @NBACobwebs: "May 7, 1995: Orlando defeats Chicago, 94-91, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Shaquille O'Neal had 26 PTS/12 REB and Nick Anderson scored 20 PTS (3-6 3P) to lead the Magic. Michael Jordan scored 19 PTS and Toni Kukoč had 17 PTS/9 REB/7 AST for the Bulls."
After spending his prime years with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, O'Neal finished with the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
He had career averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 58.2% from the field in 1,207 games.