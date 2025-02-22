NBA Legend's Son Joins Basketball Team In Puerto Rico
David Stockton most recently played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season when he appeared in three regular season games (and two NBA playoff games) for the Utah Jazz.
That year, he averaged 3.3 points per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field.
Via NBA on ESPN on May 5, 2018: "A rare bright spot for the Jazz in Game 3: David Stockton Eurostepped into a layup ... and his dad approved."
David (who is the son of Hall of Famer John Stockton) has been playing in the G League for the last nine years.
Recently, it was announced that he had joined a new team in Puerto Rico (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via La Guerra del BSN (translated to English): "OFFICIAL: Point guard David Stockton joins the Quebradillas Pirates for the 2025 BSN season after the franchise acquired his rights.
Stockton comes to the Pirates from the Captains via trade for the rights to Brandon Knight."
While Stockton has only appeared in six NBA games with the Kings and Jazz, he is one of the best G League players of all time.
This season, he is averaging 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 45.1% from the three-point range in 19 games (nine starts).
Via NBA G League on August 9, 2023: "David Stockton has evolved into one of the GREATEST PG’s to suit up in the G League!
The son of John Stockton currently ranks 4th all-time in assists and 12th all-time in scoring. At this rate, he has a chance of becoming the G’s all-time leader in assists."