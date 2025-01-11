NBA Legend's Son Released From Celtics G League Team
DJ Rodman is currently in his rookie season as a pro.
He was most recently playing for the Maine Celtics (G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics).
However, Rodman was waived by the team on January 9 (via the G League's official transactions page).
The 23-year-old appeared in three games for Maine with averages of 2.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field.
Via Brie Marie D on January 3: "DJ Rodman, Dennis Rodman’s son making his debut as a Maine Celtic rocking the Tatum 2s"
Prior to joining Maine, Rodman had spent the first part of his season with the Capital City Go-Go (G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards).
He had averages of 2.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.5% from the field in six games.
Via Capital City Go-Go on October 26: "Official: The Capital City Go-Go have selected DJ Rodman from @USC_Hoops with the 43rd pick in the @nbagleague Draft.
Help us welcome DJ to DC!"
Rodman played his college basketball for USC and Washington State.
Due to his father (Dennis Rodman) being one of the greatest NBA players of all time, fans will likely enjoy following his next career move.
He will now a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the G League (or NBA).
(Dennis) Rodman won five NBA Championships over his 14-year career.
The Hall of Fame forward played for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.