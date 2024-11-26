NBA Legend's Son Released From G League Team
DJ Rodman had a five-year college career for Washington State and USC.
He finished last season with averages of 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 32 games (28 starts) for the Trojans.
After going undrafted, Rodman was selected by the Capital City Go-Go in the G League draft.
Via Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network on October 26: "The Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards' G League affiliate, drafted DJ Rodman (USC) today with the 43rd pick. He is the son of Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman and the brother of Trinity Rodman, who stars for the Washington Spirit."
However, Rodman has now been waived by the team (via the G League's official transaction page).
He appeared in five games with averages of 3.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Via X user @GleagueFan: "The Capital City Go-Go have waived DJ Rodman. I’d imagine Rodman will get picked up by another team as he did well in the limited minutes he played when the team needed him. I wonder if Jaylen Nowell will return to the team then"
Rodman (23) is the son of five-time NBA Champion (Dennis) Rodman.
Dennis played 14 seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
The Hall of Famer is most known for winning three straight titles with the Bulls.