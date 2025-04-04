NBA Legend's Son Transfers To Sacramento State
Shaqir O'Neal is coming off a season where he appeared in 29 games (17 starts) for Florida A&M.
He averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, the 21-year-old announced that he had transferred to Sacramento State.
Before Florida A&M, O'Neal spent the first two seasons of his college career with Texas Southern.
His career averages are 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News: "Mike Bibby lands his first recruit for Sacramento State in Shaqir O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal."
ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported that former NBA star Mike Bibby would be the new head coach of Sacramento State.
Via Charania (on March 24): "Mike Bibby, a 14-year NBA veteran and former Sacramento Kings star, has agreed on a deal to become the next men’s basketball head coach of Sacramento State, sources tell ESPN."
Many people reacted to O'Neal's Instagram post (following the announcement).
Milo Magnani: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Kenneth B Hunter: "Congrats bro welcome back!!!🔥🔥🔥"
@coach__treal: "Finna go crazy with coach Bibby"
@jujuu4l: "Welcome to my city g do your thang out here🔥🔥 🏀"
Shaqir's father (Shaquille O'Neal) is arguably the best center of all time.
The Hall of Famer spent 19 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
He won four NBA Championships.