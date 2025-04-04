Fastbreak

NBA Legend's Son Transfers To Sacramento State

Shaqir O'Neal (who is the son of Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal) transferred to Sacramento State.

Ben Stinar

Nov 19, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Shaqir O'Neal is coming off a season where he appeared in 29 games (17 starts) for Florida A&M.

He averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.

Nov 11, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) drives to the basket against Maryland Terrapins guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the 21-year-old announced that he had transferred to Sacramento State.

Before Florida A&M, O'Neal spent the first two seasons of his college career with Texas Southern.

His career averages are 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Via Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News: "Mike Bibby lands his first recruit for Sacramento State in Shaqir O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal."

ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported that former NBA star Mike Bibby would be the new head coach of Sacramento State.

Via Charania (on March 24): "Mike Bibby, a 14-year NBA veteran and former Sacramento Kings star, has agreed on a deal to become the next men’s basketball head coach of Sacramento State, sources tell ESPN."

Nov 19, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) shoots the ball over Florida Gators guard Will Richer (5) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Shaqir's father (Shaquille O'Neal) is arguably the best center of all time.

The Hall of Famer spent 19 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

He won four NBA Championships.

Published
