NBA Legend Steve Nash Comments On RJ Barrett's Instagram Post
Steve Nash commented on Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett's Instagram post.
On Monday evening, the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 130-119.
RJ Barrett exploded for 39 points, nine rebounds and five assists while shooting 13/21 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Barrett made a post to Instagram (on Wednesday) that had over 11,000 likes in five hours.
He captioned his post: "9️⃣"
One person who left a comment on Barrett's post was NBA legend Steve Nash.
Nash wrote: "🔥🔥🔥"
Barrett is Nash's godson.
