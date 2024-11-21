NBA Legend Steve Nash Comments On RJ Barrett's Instagram Post

Fastbreak

Nov 5, 2013; Dallas, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers point guard Steve Nash (10) smiles to the crowd during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Monday evening, the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 130-119.

RJ Barrett exploded for 39 points, nine rebounds and five assists while shooting 13/21 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Barrett made a post to Instagram (on Wednesday) that had over 11,000 likes in five hours.

He captioned his post: "9️⃣"

One person who left a comment on Barrett's post was NBA legend Steve Nash.

Nash wrote: "🔥🔥🔥"

Barrett is Nash's godson.

