NBA Legend Steve Nash Makes Feelings Clear About Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic

Steve Nash spoke about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash talks to the media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Steve Nash is one of the most exciting point guards in NBA history.

The Phoenix Suns legend is one of only 15 players to win multiple MVP Awards.

In a recent interview with The Young Man and The Three, Nash spoke about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic (who has won three MVP Awards).

Jokic: "He just kept getting better and better and better. To the point now, where, I mean, where is this going? This is going to the top of the top, the upper, upper echelon of historic basketball players, in my eyes... If this guy does this for another five years... He's on Mount Rushmore."

Jokic finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Via The NBA: "NIKOLA JOKIĆ, HISTORYMAKER!

29.6 PPG (3rd in NBA)
12.7 RPG (3rd in NBA)
10.2 APG (2nd in NBA)

Since per-game stats began in 1969-70, Nikola Jokić is the FIRST player to finish top 3 in PPG, RPG, & APG in a single season"

Jokic led the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

They are currently in the middle of a first-round playoff series with the LA Clippers.

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the start of the third period against the Los Angeles Clippers during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As for Nash, the Hall of point guard spent 18 seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

He led the NBA in assists five different times.

