Steve Nash Makes Feelings Clear About Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as one of the best five players in the NBA.
The All-Star guard will have an excellent chance to win the 2025 MVP Award.
Via StatMuse: "Players with 2,000 PTS in wins in a single-season:
— Wilt Chamberlain
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
— Michael Jordan
— Stephen Curry
And now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander."
In a recent interview with The Young Man and The Three, Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash spoke about the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar.
Nash: "He's an absolute master of his craft, and that comes from hard work. That comes from really intentional, purposeful work... I knew he would be a pro, I did not know this... A big admiration for him. Not just how he's gotten there but how he handles himself... A guy that the league should be putting everywhere."
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the regular season with averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
He helped the Thunder finish as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.
On Saturday, the Thunder swept the Memphis Grizzlies in their first-round playoff series.
Via Basketball Forever: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 38 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK as the Thunder get the 117-115 Game 4 WIN over the Grizzlies & COMPLETE THE SWEEP 🧹
OKC ADVANCE TO THE SECOND ROUND ⚡️"