Steve Nash Makes Feelings Clear About Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 38 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK as the Thunder get the 117-115 Game 4 WIN over the Grizzlies & COMPLETE THE SWEEP 🧹



OKC ADVANCE TO THE SECOND ROUND ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/EhHHTeNZBG