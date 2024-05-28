NBA Legend Steve Nash Reacts To Steph Curry's Instagram Post
Recently, Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha announced that they had welcomed their fourth child.
The couple made a joint Instagram post that had over 1.7 million likes and nearly 20,000 comments.
They captioned the photo: "Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!
Caius Chai 5/11/24"
One person who left a comment was NBA legend Steve Nash.
His comment had 185 likes.
Nash wrote: "❤️"
Nash is one of the best point guards in the history of the NBA.
The Basketball Hall of Famer played 18 seasons for the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages were 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 42.8% from the three-point range in 1,217 regular season games.
At one point, Nash was also a part-time consultant for the Warriors (2015-20).
During that period, the Warriors made the NBA Finals four times (and won two titles).
Nash then left to become the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2020-23.
As for Curry, he still remains among the ten best players in the NBA at 36.
He finished this past season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.