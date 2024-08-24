NBA Legend The New York Knicks Must Consider Signing
The New York Knicks are coming off an excellent season.
Many believe they could have made an even deeper run in the NBA playoffs if they had been able to remain healthy.
Over the offseason, the team lost Isaiah Hartenstein (via free agency) to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He had been an important part of the team's rotation.
I believe that the Knicks need to add another center to the roster to bolster their depth for a playoff run in 2025.
NBA legend Dwight Howard could be a good option to have at the end of the team's bench.
The former superstar most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Howard did an excellent job of transforming into a role player over his final few seasons in the NBA.
At 38, Howard still appears to be in great shape and could excel in a role where he averages less than 10 minutes per game.
In addition, the eight-time All-Star could be used for different matchups in the postseason.
During the 2020 season, Howard played a key role for the Lakers who won the NBA Championship.
His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 regular season games.
He has played for the Lakers, Magic, Rockets, Hawks, Hornets, Wizards and 76ers.