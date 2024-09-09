NBA Legend Tracy McGrady Reacts To Heartbreaking News
On Monday, the Houston Rockets announced the devastating news that Carroll Dawson had passed away.
Dawson had been a coach and general manager for the organization.
Via The Houston Rockets: "The Rockets family mourns the loss of beloved former coach and general manager, Carroll Dawson, affectionately known as "CD."
For nearly three decades, CD was a cornerstone of our organization, instrumental in shaping the careers of stars like Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. A proud Texas native, CD served as the only coach to be present for all four of Houston's NBA Finals appearances, including the back-to-back championship teams. As general manager, he brought iconic talents to Houston including Charles Barkley, Steve Francis, Yao Ming, and Tracy McGrady, while also assembling the four-time WNBA champion Houston Comets.
While CD's contributions to basketball were remarkable, it was his character that truly stood out. We will deeply miss his uplifting spirit, infectious humor, and kind-hearted nature.
We are proud that CD's legacy will forever be honored with his banner hanging from the rafters of Toyota Center, alongside our other Rockets legends."
Following the news, many people sent their condolences on social media.
One person who sent out a post was former Rockets All-Star Tracy McGrady.
McGrady (via his Instagram story): "CD, thank you for all that you did for the game of basketball, but more importantly the city of Houston. And for that, we salute you for a job well done sir!! You will be missed."
McGrady spent six seasons with the Rockets (his longest tenure with an NBA team).
He finished his career with seven All-Star appearances and two scoring titles.