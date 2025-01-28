NBA Legend Vince Carter Comments On Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Situation
On Monday night, the Miami Heat beat the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 125-119.
They were playing without Jimmy Butler, who was suspended before the game.
Butler has now been suspended by the team three times this season.
Via Yahoo Sports: "Jimmy Butler the last month:
Jan 3: suspended for 7 games
Jan 22: suspended 2 games
Jan 27 suspended indefinitely"
Many people have commented on the situation, and one person who shared his thoughts was Vince Carter (h/t Bleacher Report).
Carter: "I think they're understanding that he's not willing to comply. He's making his statement. He's trying his best to get moved... Now that you see that he's not coming around, it's time to make the best decision for your organization and move on because it's becoming a distraction. They still have a chance to still be in the playoffs and compete. The sooner you get rid of the problem or fix the problem, I feel like the better you will be."
Butler has averages of 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "We continue to learn that Miami will do this suspension dance all season with Jimmy Butler.
If Butler continues to give the Heat a reason (like walking out of shootaround), he will get suspended.
And just like Ben Simmons with Philadelphia, Butler will likely get a good chunk of the money back after it goes to arbitration (or gets settled).
But this is not all about the money but more about removing a distraction from their locker room."