NBA Legend Vince Carter Comments On Toronto Raptors Blockbuster Trade
Last week, the Toronto Raptors landed Brandon Ingram in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Ingram had been averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 18 games.
In addition to the trade, the Raptors have now signed Ingram to a three-year extension.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania and Bobby Marks on Tuesday: "New Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram has agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract extension with the franchise, including a player option in 2027-28, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, agents Shy Saee and Mike George told me and @BobbyMarks42."
One person who reacted to the trade was former Raptors All-Star Vince Carter.
Carter (via the NBA on TNT): "I'm just interested to see what the Raptors do with what they have. They have a lot of athletes; they have a lot of guys in the same position. He's a guy you can put the ball in his hand, and he will get you a bucket. He will get you in the penalty. He's a gifted scorer, and he can draw fouls... It'll be interesting to see how they gel together."
Ingram was the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one year at Duke.
He has spent nine seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers (and Pelicans).
During the 2020 season, Ingram made the NBA All-Star Game.
The Raptors are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-37 record in 54 games.